The Sun experienced two of the highest class X flares on Thursday, February 22. Data about this were provided by the heliogeophysical service of the Institute of Applied Geophysics (IPG).

“On February 22 at 02:07, an X1.8 flare lasting 22 minutes was detected in the X-ray range in the group of sunspots 3590 (N17E39),” the report says. message.

Also at 09:32 a second one was recorded. She was qualified in class X1.7. Between them, another M1.6 flare occurred at 03:14. It was detected in the southern hemisphere on the eastern limb (S35E85).

The head of the Solar Astronomy Laboratory of the Institute of Space Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Professor Sergei Bogachev said “RIA News”that the last time such a phenomenon was observed was seven years ago. According to preliminary data, the ejected plasma clouds will pass by the Earth, but at a fairly close distance.

He recalled that two flares in a row occurred on the Sun last time in 2017. The phenomenon that occurred on February 22 indicates that the star is entering a state of extremely high activity, the professor added.

Previously, an X2.5 class flare occurred on the Sun on February 16. It lasted 16 minutes.

Prior to this, on February 9, an X3.3 flare lasting 38 minutes was recorded. At the same time, the laboratory of solar astronomy of the Institute of Space Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences noted that it has become one of the largest in five years.

Class X flare is the most powerful of the five (A, B, C, M and X). In most cases, it causes plasma emissions on the Sun, which can trigger a magnetic storm on Earth.