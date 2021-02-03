The alarms went off yesterday within the Yeclano Deportivo, after knowing that two players of the first team have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest tests carried out, the routine antigens. This will cause all precautions to be taken this week at the club, since last weekend there were two other cases, then in the subsidiary, and a couple of players from the first team, being close contact of both, they were left out of the list of the match against El Ejido.

Thus, yesterday there were more antigen tests to check if there is an outbreak in the locker room or not. And today all the players, coaches and employees of the club will undergo a PCR test, before training begins. Sandroni’s men are playing an important game this Saturday at Betis B and that event is currently in the air. Logically, in case of more cases, the trip to Seville scheduled for this Friday and the meeting scheduled for Saturday would be suspended.

The Barça club already took its own precautions, added to the protocols imposed by the Spanish Federation, in the last trip to Córdoba. The board decided that several members of the club should not travel because they were in risk groups.

In another vein, the full back Álvaro Navarro has been loaned to Muleño. Brother of international player Eva Navarro, this season he had played five games as a starter, but the arrival of Jesús Forte had cut him off.