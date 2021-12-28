The high incidence of Covid cases is also reflected in the Osasuna workforce. The Pamplona club has announced that in the latest tests carried out on the rojillos, Chimy Ávila and Iñigo Pérez have tested positive, while the tests carried out at Manu Sánchez, Darko and Barbero they have thrown an ‘indeterminate’ result. All five have been confined.

Osasuna yesterday subjected his entire squad, coaching staff and first team staff to Covid-19 detection tests. On the one hand, the team members underwent an antigen test in which all gave a ‘negative’ result. However, today the results of the PCR test have been known, which has left a different picture. Chimy Ávila did not participate in yesterday’s training after presenting symptoms.

Budimir and Kike García have trained individually today After having already complied with the Public Health protocol and tomorrow he is scheduled to join the group’s work.

In view of the situation and in order to take all preventive measures, the club has decided that training sessions for the first team will take place behind closed doors until further notice. This measure is incorporated into others already adopted such as the suspension of the use of changing rooms and breakfasts.