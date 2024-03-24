Three prominent officials have been arrested in Brazil in connection with the murder of city councilor Marielle Franco in 2018, international news agencies wrote on Sunday. It concerns the brothers Chiquinho Brazão, member of the federal congress, and Domingos Brazão, former congressman and advisor to the Rio de Janeiro audit office. Rivaldo Barbosa, the former head of Rio's civilian police, has also been arrested.

Franco, a black activist who stood up for the disadvantaged residents of slums, for the LGBT community and for women's rights, was murdered on March 14, 2018 at the age of 38, together with her driver Anderson Gomes during a car ride. It was a well-prepared attack, the police said at the time: the perpetrators knew exactly when they were going to drive where, and where she was sitting in the darkened car. Her death led to massive protests in Rio and much international outcry.

The shooter in Franco's murder, former police officer Ronnie Lessa, was arrested in 2019 and is serving a years-long prison sentence, but the perpetrators and their motive have so far remained unknown. The investigation stood still for a long time, until current President Lula da Silva was elected in 2022. He promised to work “tirelessly” to bring the clients to justice.

The arrests took place during an operation early Sunday morning by the federal police. They became possible because Lessa shared information with federal authorities as part of a settlement. It is not yet known what role the brothers and the former police chief played according to the police.

