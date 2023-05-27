The emergency services came into action around 2:30 a.m. after a report was received about an accident with a boat in which no other vessels were involved. On the boat were three Polish fishermen from Germany. They would be fishing from the boat.

Two people were found near the Mergeldijk, one of whom was injured and received medical attention. One of them was on the shore, the other was in the water, says a police spokeswoman. One of the men managed to swim to shore and stop a car. The boat they had been in was not there.

The two indicated that there were two other people on board. The emergency services have launched a search. Two boats from the fire brigade and a diving team from Weert have been deployed, among others. Shortly after the accident, a trauma helicopter and a police helicopter joined the search.

The boat has now been found. Like personal items. The two drowned have not yet been found. The water is not warmer than twelve degrees. A new dive team is on its way to search with sonar. See also Health stations | In Myllypuro, you may have to queue for a doctor's appointment for 50 days - Breaking the queue for treatment requires miracles, says the leading doctor

A police helicopter flew over the Maas between Heijen and Boxmeer for some time. It is still unclear how the accident happened, according to the police.

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below:

#Polish #fishermen #missing #injured #accident #boat #Meuse