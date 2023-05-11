Two elements of the Municipal Police were attacked with bullets when they carried out surveillance tours of the Castillo neighborhood, in the downtown area of Tijuana.

The attack occurred around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, and immediately there was a strong police mobilization in the area, where a suspect was apparently detained.

The authorities’ report indicates that the uniformed men were circulating aboard their patrol through the Lucrecia Toriz Avenue when they were surprised by armed subjects, who shot at them.