The round of statements for the Malinche case begins with a harsh interrogation of the two witnesses waiting for one of the interns to appear this Thursday





The instructor and the secretary of the National Police report that resulted in the arrest of Nacho Cano last July appeared this Wednesday before the head of the Investigative Court number 19 of Madrid to reaffirm their investigation…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only