Two German police officers were shot dead on Monday at a roadblock, according to police who announced a major search for the suspects in the southwest.

The two police officers, a 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were killed during a routine check at 4:20 am (local time) near the town of Kusel, not far from Kaiserslautern, a city in the regional state of Rhineland-Palatinate. .

The crime caused commotion and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser referred to an “execution”.

“Regardless of the motive: this crime resembles an execution and shows that the police risk their lives every day for our safety,” he added.

Kaiserslautern police said they were unaware of the attackers’ motivations and urged drivers not to hitchhike.

“No description of the perpetrators or the vehicle used for the escape” of the suspects has been established, Kaiserslautern police said. It is also not known in which direction the robbers fled.

According to the Bild newspaper website, the officers managed to send a radio message before they were killed, indicating that they had stopped a suspicious vehicle that was carrying game prey in the trunk.

“Colleagues reported that shots were fired,” West Palatinate police spokesman Bernhard Christian Erfort told Welt.TV.

“Then we lost radio contact […] The intervention forces then arrived at the scene and found their colleagues, one wounded and the other dead”, he added, without confirming the information about possible hunters.

The young officer didn’t even have time to draw her weapon, Bild said, citing sources close to the investigation. The other agent fired several shots before being hit. Shortly afterwards he died.

