A person blew himself up outside the Turkish parliament in the capital Ankara on Sunday morning. A second suspect has been “neutralized”. This was stated by Turkish Minister of the Interior Ali Yerlikaya announced on Sunday. He speaks of a “terrorist attack.” Two officers were slightly injured.

The explosion happened around 9:30 am local time. The two suspects are said to have gone to the Turkish parliament in a company car. According to the AP news agency, the second person was shot dead by the police.

The Turkish police have started an investigation, it is not yet known who is behind the attack. The incident took place on the day the Turkish parliament returns from its summer recess. It is not yet known whether the explosion will have any consequences for this.

Turkey is often startled by attacks. Last year, an explosion in the center of the Turkish city of Istanbul left six people dead. Before that, Turkey was hit by several deadly bomb attacks between 2015 and 2017. These were claimed by Islamic State and Kurdish groups.