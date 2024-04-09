Home page World

There was a serious accident in Italy. Two police officers died after a woman lost control of her car. A terrible suspicion arises.

Campagna/Salerno – A serious traffic accident occurred in the Campagna region of Salerno, Italy. Three cars crashed into each other, one police car being affected. The fire department had to rescue two police officers from the Carabinieri patrol car – photos of the accident scene show how badly the car was damaged.

Serious accident in Italy: Italian President expresses condolences

The accident occurred on State Route 91 on the night of Saturday (April 6) to Sunday (April 7). This is what the Italian portal reports salerno.corriere.it. It is now also known that the two police officers were a 24-year-old and a 27-year-old, neither of whom survived the accident. “In this painful situation, I would like to express my solidarity with you and the Carabinieri,” said Head of State Sergio Mattarella.

Range Rover crashes into patrol car – police officers die

The two police officers, from Manfredonia and Montesano Salentino in Puglia, served in Campagna, one of the largest cities in the province of Salerno, it is said. That night they patrolled in a Fiat Punto driven by another Apulian marshal from Terlizzi. The three men wanted to set up a checkpoint when they were surprised by a Range Rover.

There was a 31-year-old woman behind the wheel who “literally ran over” the police car salerno.corriere.it continue writing. She had apparently lost control of the vehicle. The car crashed into the right side of the police car. The patrol car was swept away, thrown backwards and completely destroyed. The driver of the police car was lucky – but according to media reports he is still in a critical condition.

Investigation into the person who caused the accident – ​​she was probably on drugs

The occupants of the Range Rover – the woman driving was accompanied by her 18-year-old son – were also taken to hospital. They only sustained minor injuries. A 75-year-old man was also injured when he was unable to brake in time and crashed into the SUV. To rescue the police officers, the fire department had to intervene to free the occupants from the mountain of metal.

It turned out that the driver of the Range Rover has a previous conviction for drug trafficking and also tested positive for drugs and alcohol. She is now being investigated for murder in traffic.

Just recently, another serious accident shocked Italy. A Ferrari was torn in two. Accidents also occur again and again in tunnels.