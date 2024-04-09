Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick, Julia Hanigk

Press Split

Tragic traffic accident in Italy. A police car is completely destroyed – two police officers die. The person responsible has already been convicted.

Salerno – A tragic traffic accident occurred in the Italian region of Campagna in Salerno. Three vehicles, including a police car, collided with each other. Two police officers had to be rescued from the badly damaged Carabinieri vehicle by the fire department, as photos from the scene of the accident show. Only recently did one shake Horror crash in Italy in which a Ferrari was torn in two.

Italian President speaks out after a traffic accident involving injured police officers

The collision occurred on state highway 91 on the night of Saturday (April 6) to Sunday (April 7), according to the Italian portal salerno.corriere.it reported. It has now become known that the two police officers who died in the accident were 24 and 27 years old and neither survived the accident. “In this painful situation, I would like to express my solidarity with you and the carabinieri,” said Sergio Mattarella, the Italian president. An accident on the Italian A14 also recently claimed several lives.

There was a serious accident with a police car in Italy. © Vigili del Fuoco

Two police officers die in a traffic accident – Range Rover rams patrol car

The two police officers from Puglia, one from Manfredonia and the other from Montesano Salentino, were stationed in Campagna, one of the largest cities in the province of Salerno. That night they were traveling in a Fiat Punto, which was driven by another marshal from Puglia, from Terlizzi. The three men were planning to set up a checkpoint when they were surprised by a Range Rover.

A 31-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the Range Rover and “literally ran over” the police vehicle salerno.corriere.it. She apparently lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the right side of the police car. The patrol car was swept away, thrown backwards and completely destroyed. The driver of the police car was lucky and survived, but is in critical condition, according to media reports.

Driver probably on drugs: the person who caused the accident has already been convicted

The occupants of the Range Rover, the driver and her 18-year-old son, were taken to hospital with minor injuries. A 75-year-old man who was unable to stop his car in time and crashed into the SUV was also injured. The fire department had to intervene to rescue the police officers and free the occupants from the wreckage.

It turned out that the driver of the Range Rover had a previous conviction for drug trafficking and had also tested positive for drugs and alcohol. She is now being investigated for murder in traffic.