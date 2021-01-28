Two police officers who participated in the dispersal of the crowd that stormed the Capitol committed suicide. This was announced by the Acting Chief of Police of Washington, Robert Conti, giving testimony in the House of Representatives of the US Congress.

Conti said the dead were officers Jeffrey Smith and Howard Liebengood, both of the Washington and Capitol police. He recalled that another police officer, Brian Siknik, died from his injuries during the riots.

“We honor the service and sacrifice of Officers Brian Sicnick, Howard Liebengood and Jeffrey Smith and extend our condolences to all grieving families,” Conti said. He added that another 65 police officers were injured.

Protesters against the election results, Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building on January 6 and surrounded the Senate hall. The Senate and the House of Representatives interrupted a meeting at which it was planned to approve the results of the last elections. Dozens of people were detained, five people were killed.