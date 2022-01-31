Two police officers arrested for stealing and using a detainee’s credit cards

in Tecamacin the State of Mexico, two policemen from the investigation unit of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico were arrested after become evident which were of purchases with a detainee’s bank card.

The agents had arrested the man identified as ‘Fernando N’ for an alleged complaint of sexual abuse. The man’s family was not aware of what was happening and had reported missing in the Public Ministry.

At the moment they began to receive notifications shopping in a mall with the detainee’s card. The family called the authorities and they managed to to locate the place of the transactions.

“They identify themselves as the Investigative Police, a citizen was accusing them directly; It is curious because a few hours before we had made a person available and the name coincides,” said Luis Enrique Serna, operational director of the Tecámac Neighborhood Guard.

#FGJEMReports | The PM of #Tecámac received the provision of two #POI of this Institution, for their probable participation in crimes of forgery and improper use of bearer titles, public credit documents and documents related to credit and bribery. pic.twitter.com/AxjfiwIr6i – Alejandro Gómez Sánchez (@FiscalEdomex) January 28, 2022

The policemen identified as ‘Iván Gerardo N’, 28 years old, and ‘Julio César N’, 35 years old, were captured when they were leaving the shopping center. The agents reached acquire a portable, a TV flat screen and a Xbox.

Those responsible will have to answer for the crimes of forgery and improper use of bearer titles, public credit documents and documents related to credit and bribery.

