













Two police officers are fired for playing Pokémon GO during a robbery | TierraGamer









Both officers were part of the Los Angeles, California Police Department, for playing this video game instead of responding to a report of a robbery. One of his colleagues had requested help for an assault in progress.

However, the police, instead of coming to support him, preferred to stay talking about the best strategy to capture Snorlax in Pokémon GO.

We recommend: Pikachu and Godzilla merge into a charming statue that you will surely love.

Everything that happened ended up recorded by the digital camera of the patrol car in which they were traveling. The police department decided to go public with the matter, which began in 2017.

The following year and after their superiors reviewed the filming, they decided to fire these law enforcement officers.

Source: Niantic.

But the police officers were not satisfied and went to court to be reinstated in their jobs.

They argued that this video where they talked about Pokémon GO It did not count as evidence, since it was a private conversation.

But the lower court and the appeals court did not find this argument convincing, so neither of them will regain their position. Apparently this is the end of this case after so many years.

Newly released video shows the moments two Los Angeles Police officers ignored a backup call about a robbery and instead played Pokémon GO. https://t.co/NjqHVrb481 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 9, 2023

Although it is normal for this type of situation to spread so much due to the appeals and legal resources that lawyers resort to.

The fact is that these irresponsible police officers who preferred to play Pokémon GO Instead of protecting citizens, they will not be able to recover their jobs.

Fountain: Niantic.

All to start talking about the best way to get a Snorlax. This mobile title is a real addiction for some players.

Apart from Pokémon GO We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)