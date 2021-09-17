After Frattesi’s post, only Juric’s team is on the field. Poles of Brekalo and Praet then solves it the Croatian, just entered

by our correspondent Mario Pagliara September 17

– REGGIO EMILIA

Brekalo wrinkles his eyes, Praet seems to dance, Marko Pjaca places the joker in the end that unlocks an evening that seemed haunted. It is clearly an understatement to stop at the performances of these newcomers, because it is all Taurus playing as if it were already a machine, to the point of churning out eight spotless scoring chances, hitting two poles and twice stopping on a save on the line. The blitz at the Mapei Stadium by the granata is not deserved, more: one-way race after Frattesi’s post at the start. Sassuolo overwhelmed by a brilliant and overbearing evening for Juric’s team who placed the one-two after the 4-0 at Salernitana.

THE NIGHT OF SURPRISES – Reggio Emilia risks becoming synonymous with surprise. You understand this even before the game begins, when Toro formalizes the starting lineup. Juric surprises everyone, and uses a very pronounced turnover despite his having just ninety minutes in the legs, those of Sunday against Salernitana, from the resumption of the championship after the break. Five changes, all for technical choice. The exclusions of Mandragora and Ansaldi make noise. In defense Djidji returns (in place of Zima), Pobega next to Lukic in the direction, Aina on the left, and on the trocar there is the double debut from the first minute of the new Praet and Brekalo behind Sanabria. Sassuolo instead sides with what can be considered the ideal formation: Raspadori wins the ballot with Scamacca, in attack there are all the Emilian diamonds: Boga, Djuricic, Berardi and the blue Raspadori.

BEAUTIFUL AND UNLUCKY BULL – The post of Frattesi with which the game is uncorked (at 7 ‘: incursion on an indecision by Rodriguez) only gives Dionisi the illusion that his Sassuolo has started on the right foot, instead the Emilians are reduced to a first half purely defensive. Toro plays little or nothing on the left (for Aina’s bad evening), but thanks to the quality on the frontline in the first forty-five minutes he is the protagonist of a beautiful evening, produces an incredible amount of chances, then wasted: two poles (Brekalo at 27 ‘and Praet at 44’) and two saves on the line (both on Sanabria: the first by Ferrari at 17 ‘, the second by Lopez at 41’) are the most sensational scoring balls produced by the grenade. In the balance sheet, in the middle of the race, the super-save by Councils on Bremer’s header (40 ‘) also enters: five times, therefore, in 45’ the Toro has gone one step away from the advantage that he would have deserved widely.

PRAET KO – When it starts again, Praet’s genius produces the sixth scoring ball of the grenade: it’s the fourth minute, the Belgian’s assist is kissed, Brekalo coordinates well but kicks in the corner. At 52 ‘Aina’s match ends, inside Ansaldi. At the quarter of an hour Milinkovic also stands out with a good reflection on Berardi, up until that moment he had been inactive. Shortly after the hour of play, Juric is forced to replace Praet due to a muscle injury (one of the best), Linetty ends up in his place in the fray. Dionisi takes advantage of the stop to make three changes in a single slot: among these there is Scamacca for Raspadori.

BILLIARD PJACA – The Brekalo show, however, is not over yet. And the Croatian in the 26th minute invents a crazy corridor for Lukic who fails, sensationally, in front of Consiglio. It is the seventh clean chance that Taurus does not capitalize on. Fifteen minutes from the end, Juric plays the cards Pjaca (just for Brekalo), Mandragora (for Pobega) and Vojvoda (for Singo). The move is courageous and Toro deservedly collects the goal of the advantage: he arrives in the 37th minute with a billiard shot from Marko Pjaca, in the first center in grenade. In the final Milinkovic is decisive on Ferrari, and after five minutes of recovery the Toro can celebrate.

September 17, 2021 (change September 17, 2021 | 23:22) © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...