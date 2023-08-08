A new Pokémon Presents has recently been held, in which many new features of this franchise have been given, ranging from new trailers to announcements of animated series that will reach different media. However, something that was not expected is the inclusion of classics in the Nintendo Switch Online catalog.

It is stated that both Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon TCG for Game Boy Color are joining this online service, this within the framework in which the World Cups are being held to compete for the best players in the world. The least is that the wait will be minimal, since for now both installments are already available for those who pay for the membership.

It is worth mentioning that the Game Boy Color game is accessible through a simple subscription, but for the Nintendo 64 game you will have to pay for the expansion pack, which also includes Game Boy Advance and Sega Genesis games.