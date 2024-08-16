For some years now some games have been released from the franchise known as Two Point, which seems to slightly emulate the simulation and resource management franchises, in one they saw a university campus and in the second a hospital. Now, SEGA has confirmed the edition Museumin which, as many will imagine, museums can be created and managed with different exhibits that fans will like.

Here is the reveal trailer and description of the game:

As you discover strange exhibits, the endless star rating system encourages you to modify the layout of your museum depending on what you discover. He’ll have to revisit his old collections, showcase his new finds and change his strategy as he pushes his mega-museum to become Two Point County’s star attraction. Send your team of specialists on daring adventures to locate and recover rare artifacts in a variety of exhibit types with varying levels of quality. As your team embarks on more expeditions, you’ll begin to unlock locations that hide new and exciting exhibits in many themes and styles, from prehistoric to… well, let’s keep it a surprise. Display these finds in your museum, keeping them well protected from the elements, vandals, thieves and mischievous children. Keep the cavemen frozen in ice, the security cameras alert and the artifacts well protected to ensure your museum runs smoothly.

No release date was confirmed, only that it will arrive in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC