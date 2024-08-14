Japanese publisher SEGA and developer Two Point Studios have announced Two Point Museum for PC, Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5 . This is a new management strategy game in the Two Point series, which as the title suggests will put the player in the shoes of the director of a museum . Guess what? We will have to make our business flourish, by managing it in the best way possible!

Finds to be found

As director, the player will then have the task of designing and organizing various museums, trying to make them the best possible experience for culture-hungry visitors. He will then have to coordinate the various specialists at his disposal, hire new ones, finance research expeditions to obtain new finds to exhibit, and generate as much involvement as possible to attract more and more people. Of course he will also have to keep the finds safe, manage the cleaning of the museum rooms, manage the staff and so on.

In short, after hospitals and universities, Two Point is trying to offer us another experience in which to give vent to our creativity. The features of Two Point Museum seem to be really advanced, between the possibility of organizing tours for tourists and modifying every single aspect of the museums, from the simple color of the walls to the layout of the rooms, passing through bars and restaurants inside the structures (visitors have to refresh themselves somehow). Of course there will be no shortage of souvenir shops.

Currently Two Point Museum It doesn’t have a release date setat least not publicly. However, given the quality of the material shown, it is easy to assume that we are not far away from being able to play it.