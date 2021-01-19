Theme Hospital spiritual successor Two Point Hospital brings its remaining expansions to consoles on 5th March.

Already available on PC, these are the eco-themed Off the Grid pack and the UFO-inspired Close Encounters add-on. Together they include dozens of new illnesses, locations, cure machines and other items.

The game’s two item packs, with retro and arty objects to add into your hospitals, also come to consoles then as well.

And if you don’t have the game already, a £ 35 / $ 40 / € 40 Jumbo Edition with all of the above included arrives on the same date. All of this is for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, and via backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series S / X.

(Two Point Hospital’s first two PC expansions – Bigfoot and Pebberley Island – were included in the console edition at launch.)

Free updates to the game add a goal-based mode to replay fan-favorite levels and hit certain targets, as well as the fan-requested ability to create room templates you can save and reuse elsewhere.