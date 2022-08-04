We are in a torrid summer where those who can escape from the cities to enjoy some well-deserved relaxation, between beach holidays or excursions in search of refreshment in the mountains. Two Point, however, is ready to reopen the doors of the school early and catapult you into the role of rector of the many campuses present within its latest effort. While you are on the beach with your granita or you are resting from an invigorating walk in the lush lands, we will talk to you about how we returned to the university desks, this time, however, sitting comfortably in the rector’s office.

If you have not yet packed your suitcase or are close to returning home, on PC, Playstation and Xbox (for the latter it will arrive on Game Pass at launch) you will find us waiting Two Point Campus, while Switch owners will be able to enjoy it even during the holidays. With this second game Two Point officially becomes a saga by completely changing thematic, leaving hospital wards behind to warmly welcome the iconic American campuses.

Even though many of us grew up with stars and stripes movies and TV series, the college experience is very far from the Italian school system, where even the most famous universities do not slavishly follow what they have seen on film. Education according to Two Point is much more fun than any film or reality of our own and it is perhaps, precisely for this reason, that we had so much fun living it.

Two Point Campus, with its cartoony graphics, and a sort of “God Mode”, is in no way intended to be a completely realistic simulator, but implements the right foundation for running a successful college. In this title we are asked to take care of both the students and the expenses and monetary income, respecting the school environment and making our facilities avant-garde and captivating in the eyes of new possible students.



The campuses present within the title are all fun and one of a kind; think of the students of Cucina Dolce and what a magnificent cake they are called to cook to spend the academic year.

What surprised us right from the start was the vastness of the map and the numerous campuses present, ready to welcome us in the top position to make them better and more functional than ever. The progression in the game is very simple: each university has specific objectives to achieve in order to obtain a score from 1 to 3 stars. Once you have reached a certain number of stars you will be able to access the next campus or stay in the current one trying to get the maximum rating.

The longevity of the title varies precisely by virtue of this choice and the hours of play can also triple if you want to dedicate yourself to the most total completism. If, on the other hand, you are curious to discover all the situations conceived by Two Point Studios, just know that you can become the rector of 12 campuses, a number that will surely expand with future updates and DLC, exactly as happened for the Hospital counterpart.

We tell you right away that, if you are an expert in the first game of the saga, the structure you will find is the same, so much so that even one of the most criticized aspects of Hospital is still present, that is, having to start designs and developments from scratch every time you change. location. In our opinion, having carte blanche is one more reason to unleash the imagination and bring into play the good things learned in the previous level.

Two Point Campus does not offer a high level of challenge but at the same time it is very easy to make mistakes or pass the levels on the verge of sufficiency. To make the campus on duty excellent, we will therefore have to pay close attention to various aspects such as the happiness rate and student performance, the cleanliness of the environment and the prestige of the infrastructures we have created.



The different locations, 12 in total, also determine the main theme of the university that we are going to manage and make it shine again.

The first two levels we encountered are mainly tutorials that can accommodate the less experienced of the genre, but it is from the third onwards that things get decidedly more interesting and hilarious. Furthermore, only after reaching a star on the fourth university will you have access to the free mode, where you can indulge yourself by dictating your own rules and spending without fear of bankruptcy.

So, after learning how to create, modify and embellish classrooms, dorms, showers and toilets and rooms to keep students’ and staff’s morale high, the apparently basic mechanics begin to get more complex and the requirements for progressing make them more demanding and long-lived. The new game from Two Point Studios teaches us, however, that taking it easy always pays off and it doesn’t matter if it takes us a few more years to bring our Campus to its maximum splendor. So relax, take your time and enjoy your work, after all you are not the ones who have to slog at the books.

Students and staff, on the other hand, will have to work hard, because most of the objectives to pass the level focus on the average grade of the former and on the formation of the latter. For this purpose, the management screen comes to our aid, which offers us a broad overview of all members and our staff employed. From this menu it is possible to send students to private lessons to improve their performance and to direct teachers, attendants and assistants to training courses able to increase their skills and knowledge.

In the management area, it is also possible to select filters that highlight critical issues divided by sector such as the level of attractiveness, hygiene and entertainment. The latter, although it seems strange, is one of the most important indicators of the entire game and maintaining a high average could generate some headaches, since it requires a constant flow of events to boost the happiness of members such as movie nights, parties. and concerts.



The animations and objects are really fun and excellently cared for; it is really a blast to see students fight in knight’s armor or servants sliding on banana peels.

All the variables involved in Two Point Campus are very balanced and when a problem arises, there is always a more or less immediate solution. Happiness, on the other hand, is a bottomless chasm that seems to have no end and unfortunately, it seems that the developers have treaded a little too much on achieving a satisfactory level of fun for students.

In the more demanding campuses, which provide more surface area to build on, we found ourselves having to create too many rooms dedicated to entertainment or spend a lot of money on objects and other accessories aimed at keeping the general mood high. This aspect is the only one that clashes with a perfect balance of resource management and facility improvements to increase campus performance. Of course, it is still a game that focuses entirely on irony, but who of you would not have wanted to study in a university with 3 stages for concerts and rooms full of Crazy Taxy cabinets and table football?

The variety of courses and accessories to make classrooms and rooms more prestigious is instead remarkable, full of details, with brightly colored and delightfully crafted objects. What is not lacking in Two Point Campus is in fact the imagination; each university has its own theme ranging from magic to cooking to the arts of war and many others. The facets do not stop there, and there are many aesthetic compartments that can be completely customized as posters and flora up to the outfits of the staff and entire optional rooms. As icing on the cake, the animations of the characters and main objects shine, which are funny, nice and very well done.

The last mention is reserved for the gaming economy, perhaps the only aspect that is unlikely to create problems for you. If you choose a balanced approach, spending only when there is a good margin of income, you will have no difficulty whatsoever in beautifying and improving the campus patiently step by step. If, on the other hand, you feel too confident in your entrepreneurial skills, immediately developing more rooms than necessary, the risk of running out of a dollar will soon become a certainty.



The only aspect that unbalances the fluidity of the game lies in the high requirements to keep students’ happiness high, which means having to build many rooms dedicated to them.

When the bank account becomes so red that it is impossible for you to be able to improve or build the buildings necessary to meet the level requirements, you have two possibilities: the most drastic is to restart the entire campus from the beginning, or you can try it all by resorting to to a loan. There is no need to be scared, in Two Point Campus you immediately learn from your mistakes and starting from scratch you will be strengthened by a more prudent entrepreneurial vision. Even applying for a loan does not involve major penalties, on the contrary, on some campuses you will leave without a dollar in your pocket and it will therefore be a mandatory requirement to pay cash at the counter and get into debt.

Two Point Campus takes the good we saw in the hospital-themed predecessor and enhances it with smoother and more interesting mechanics. The game of Two Point Studios is designed to be able to involve both management enthusiasts and novices, accompanying the latter step by step in the right direction. Although there is no selectable difficulty level, the challenges that have kept us seriously glued to the PC can be determined by ourselves. aiming at achieving a certain number of stars in the shortest possible time.

And it is precisely the extreme accessibility that makes it so pleasant, simple in the mechanics but at the same time challenging enough to make the player reflect on the investments to be made in order not to risk being quickly broke. To all this package is added the possibility of being able to start a new academic year without having satisfied the required requirements, in order to be able to recover during the next session and still achieve the objectives set.

The second franchise of the Two Point saga is highly recommended to all users who have loved Two Point Hospital, who will immediately feel at ease, finding themselves as in our case to carry out missions in total ease, also quickly learning the new mechanics. But, as mentioned above, if you are intrigued by the genre, Two Point Campus is one of the most suitable titles in the sector to start and get passionate about this kind of simulations.

