Video games are a medium in which you can experience adventures, enjoy sports and simulate dozens of experiences, including building a university and developing an entire campus. You can do all of this in Two Point Campus, which has a couple of mechanics that you should know.

You see, the new clubs feature in Two Point Campus it allows students to develop additional skills that in some way benefit the university as a whole. Let’s say it’s a kind of individual qualification for the students who join the club.

The player must place Enrollment Modules, and the more there are scattered around campus, the more likely students are to join the club. Different clubs are unlocked at different stages, with the Siesta Club and the Fast Walking Club being the first two available

In the second phase will be Piazza Lanatra – these clubs provide energy gain and increase the walking speed of the students, respectively. After this, players will have the Nature Club available once they reach Noblestead, the fourth stage of the game. It is a club that increases the attractiveness of the campus.

What kind of advantages do the clubs give?

The advantages offered by clubs on Two Point Campus are permanent. Therefore, students who join one will keep the benefits until they graduate. However, each club works in its own way. For example, in the club of the Orbe Foundation Teaching Center, students do not acquire a permanent skill, but they contribute extra money every time they level up, although they are less happy with it.

In order for a student to level up in a club, the player must place club items that the members want, use them, and gain experience. Each club has different items, some of which help lower-level members advance, others allow higher-level members to advance, and so on.

Image: sega

For example, in the Nature Club, members start with Basic Topiary, and as they level up, they can start using the Garden and, at higher levels, the Embrace Tree. As you probably already realized, these are mechanics that are simple, but at the same time very deep and that make management much more entertaining.

Invasions add more challenge to university management

The Invasions mechanic also varies depending on what phase of the campaign the player is in on Two Point Campus. For example, the player’s university can be invaded by Archaeolocos in Ruins of Pebberley or by Nefand|os in Chachindor.

Invaders do negative things on campus, such as damaging objects and lowering their conservation level or littering. With them on the loose causing trouble, keepers will have extra work to do repairing equipment and cleaning rooms, though there are also exceptions.

For example, in Chachindor invaders have the special ability to cast a spell that gives students a pumpkin head that will require medical attention. The player can eliminate invaders by ensuring that their caretakers have the security rating.

Image: Sega

It is possible to hire a caregiver with this qualification or to teach or update him through the Training Room. This will allow them to verbally confront unwanted intruders or forcibly remove them from campus with a water gun!

The invasions are random throughout the course in the phases in which they appear, but “behind the scenes” there is a mechanic that takes care of their rhythm to avoid overloading the player. Despite this, dealing with invaders becomes more difficult as you level up your campus, as invaders will arrive with higher levels, meaning your campus will need more keepers with higher security ratings to deal with them. to more intense disturbances.

Remember that Two Point Campus is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S (through Game Pass), Nintendo Switch and also on Steam.