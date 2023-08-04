According to the first shared details, in Two Point Campus: Medical School players will be able to try their hand at new levels and new game dynamics dedicated to the new faculty. We will find doctors and nurses as a new category of students, 6 types of rooms and over 60 new objects that cannot be missing in hospital rooms to treat patients.

Sega and Two Point Studios announced today Two Point Campus: Medical School a new expansion of the ironic American university campus management simulator which, as you might guess from the name, will focus on the medical school. The DLC will be available from August 17, 2023 for all platforms, i.e. PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Below you will find the first official trailer of the expansion.

Not only hospitals, but also ghosts and pirates

The events that will welcome the Two Point Campus: Medical School expansion are bizarre to say the least, according to the official description:

“Players will begin their educational journey at Tumble Lake, where they will meet Two Point County’s traveling remedy master, Vitality Johnson. Soon you’ll be sent to Molten Rock, where an ancient volcano is driving sick visitors and medical staff that’s before you even have to face Dr. Briney Seadog and her band of pirates. Finally, you’ll once again come face-to-face with Bartholomew F. Yeti at Pointy Peak, where the only things more chilling than the weather are our thermometers.”

Two Point Campus: Medical School also introduces a number of new challenges to overcome and interesting dynamics. For example, if you fail to save your patients, they may return as ghosts and haunt the corridors. Or, if you leave medical equipment running without proper assistance, it could short-circuit and start a fire, with all the catastrophic consequences that could cause. Ah and of course you’ll also have to deal with a gang of annoying pirate doctors, who have found some unorthodox ways to cut healthcare costs.