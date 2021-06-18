One of the games that has touched my heart the most in recent years is Two Point Hospital. The memory of the old Bullfrog titles and their updating was as necessary as it was entertaining. Two Point Studios took note and, although many of us are expecting a new amusement park game, Two Point Campus has seemed like a great choice. We tell you in these impressions.

A few days ago I attended the Two Point Campus presentation event and there I had the opportunity to chat for 45 minutes with the development team as they showed me the work they had done and what will be new in their next game. The truth is that the leak of a couple of weeks ago only scratches the surface of what it has to offer and those who, like me, are lovers of management games who do not forget to take care of their artistic section with a certain sense of humor, you are in luck.

The name of the title leaves little room for doubt, at Two Point Campus we will have to shape our own college, but not just any. Forget about tedious real-world subjects and careers right now. Here our students will learn the arts of chivalry, magic and high (and a bit crazy) cooking.

As the same development team told me during the presentation, the objective by Two Point Studios is “to create games for people who have never played a management and simulation game before without forgetting the more experienced users”. Something that we have already seen first-hand with Two Point Hospital and that they want to keep it that way in this new installment.

Two Point Campus will be launched simultaneously on the main systemsUnlike what happened with the delivery of management of health centers, this time Two Point Campus will be launched worldwide simultaneously on “all major platforms”. After its launch, the studio plans to continue supporting the game, with new expansions and content additions in the same way as they did with Two Point Hospital, which currently has 3.6 million players worldwide.

Our students will accompany us for 4 years

Two Point Campus oozes humor from all its pores, but that does not mean that the management section continues to be important. This time we are not going to have patients who come and go, but rather, our students are going to stay with us for several courses, so attending to their needs, knowing their personalities, monitoring their mood and demands is going to be something that has longer term development. The results are not always going to be seen immediately. Of course, the hiring of personnel will continue to be a key point to achieve the best results because of course, the best university requires the best professors (presumably). Our students will undergo changes that we can consult from the user interface, going into detail about the results of their qualifications or if they have had any problem, even of a religious nature. But where this is going to be perceived most will be through their behavior, in a very visual way, thanks to the work carried out to create a large number of details and animations that are mixed with artificial intelligence. We will be able to perceive if someone is going out too much partying and does not attend classes, if they are creating problems with groups of friends or being unpleasant. To help them we can reconfigure facilities or change the evaluation system.

To bring this crazy academy to life, the team of some veterans of the legendary Bullfrog has been inspired by the pop culture. In this way we can see veiled references to works such as Harry Potter, Grease or series such as Sex education. The intention of the team is to create characters that are recognizable and familiar to the collective imagination, figures with which to empathize or identify in a fast, effective and friendly way for the user.

Two Point Campus wants to give a huge feeling of freedomIn terms of construction, Two Point Campus wants to give the user a huge feeling of freedom and not put limits on their creativity, which is why on this occasion, shaping our buildings and rooms is not going to happen only indoors. Obviously we will have different maps of lesser or greater extension in which to create buildings to our liking with a wide margin of customization, but the feeling it leaves is that we can really adapt that terrain to easily shape our ideas also building outside buildings, place trees, fences, food trucks, etc. This exit to the exteriors and the absurdity of his proposal in terms of different schools that we are going to have has brought back memories of the distant and beloved Theme Park. In fact, I asked the team if there was any kind of inspiration in it, and, although they told me that it was not their idea, they did not stop recognizing that there is a certain air, something that they like.

The construction is not only limited to the different main schools, it is necessary to make sure that the students have libraries and classrooms, but also bedrooms, bathrooms; they will be kept happy with clubs, societies, concerts, and other facilities. Students will develop relationships, make friends … our mission is to make sure they are the better people that they can be, both academically and in their lives.

The video game has a simple and accessible creation system from all devicesOne of the points that the study wanted to highlight the most is the verticality. The structures of Two Point Campus need a fairly large size, such as a giant tower where you are supposed to rescue the maiden from the typical fairy tale, something that cannot be achieved with a simple room, which ties in with the idea of ​​taking us outdoors to create structures according to the needs of the game. All this, betting on a simple and accessible creation system from all the devices on which the game is launched.

During the presentation I was able to see in detail one of the first levels of the game, focused on the knighthood and medieval nobility in which the huge castles stand out with a very characteristic visual section. Each of the different courses that the game has takes you to a new region used to give the perfect framework to the theme chosen in each of the races. Apparently we will not have different faculties mixed in the same campus, but each grade will be in itself a different level of the game, something that they are still working on and about which they could not comment in too much detail.

Two Point Campus is expected to 2022. The truth is that it has made a pleasant impression on me, since its predecessor was very enjoyable. Before finishing these lines I would like to give you an idea, during the presentation they showed me the map of what they call Two Point County, a place where all their games “live”. It is a metamap that you see when you are playing, and you navigate between your different universities or hospitals. The idea of ​​the study is to continue building on that map, creating a universe where the characters of different titles cross each other and there are certain cameos.

In a quick glance at the map I could see a nuclear power plant, an airport and even a marina, obviously it is just a concept, but when I told the team about those details they couldn’t help that kind of smile of who knows who has a good future project between hands and can not hide his illusion. Of course, I was denied that that implies that we go to see those games in the future at Two Point; there I was the one who smiled. Time will tell.