The authors of Two Point Campus they announced that until February 13, 2023 it will be possible play for free to the game via Steam. Also, new themed content has been added Saint Valentinewhich we can also admire in the trailer that you find just below.

The new content for Two Point Campus includes a new challenge mode and a number of items and decorations themed with the February holiday. You will find balloons, a new vase, a duvet and a tunnel of love.

Furthermore, Cupid will be able to visit the Campus and, if he is impressed by the work done, he will drop Love Bombs which will make the students want to be romantic. All items and challenges will be available even after the holiday period ends.

Furthermore, always on Steam, it will be possible to purchase Two Point Campus with the 30% discount, until February 16, 2023. The game is also available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. It is also included in Game Pass.

Tell us, will you try Two Point Campus via Steam?