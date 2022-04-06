SEGA’s new strategy game will arrive on PC and consoles a few months later than expected.

These days more than one of us is studying non-stop for the exams that are about to come in the next few weeks, but in the world of Two Point Campus, the crazy students that we will have to take care of in this new strategy and management game edited by SEGA will have to wait a little longer than initially planned to be examined. Come on, in a nutshell, what the game is delayed.

A little over a month before its official launch, SEGA and Two Point Studios have confirmed that this promising management game inspired by the classic Theme Hospital is delayed on PC and consoles until next August 9. “Our ambition from the beginning has been to launch Two Point Campus on all PC and console platforms simultaneously with the quality and level that our community expects from us,” they state in a press release.

We want to launch it on all platforms with the quality that is expected of usTwo Point Studios“This means that we will need a little more time with Two Point Campus to ensure that we offer the best possible game that can be enjoyed equally on all platforms,” ​​adds its director, Mark Webley. “We will use these additional three months to optimize Two Point Campus for all platforms.” In more detail about the causes of the delay, SEGA has taken the opportunity to present a new gameplay video in which the authors of Two Point Campus tell us about the creation of the game and why they chose this new theme.

In addition to the gameplay, where you can see some of the madness that you can carry out in the latest from the authors of the remarkable Two Point Hospital, the 3DJuegos team has also had the opportunity to play this promising strategy game for a few hours, as we told you in our impressions of Two Point Campus. What news does it bring? What does it mean to go from a health center to a university campus? We talk about all this in this article.

We also remind you that Two Point Campus confirmed weeks ago that it will be part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog from day one.

