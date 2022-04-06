Two Point Campus has been postponed from the scheduled launch date: now players will have to wait for the August 9, 2022 before they can start building and managing their ideal campus. When it releases, Two Point Campus will be available simultaneously on PC, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass.

In the game you will build your campus from scratch, from arranging study rooms to designing student dormitories. Of course, this follows on from Two Point Hospital, and just like with that game, your prospective students will sign up for all kinds of courses. Gastronomy offers culinary learning, while robotics students will get to work building large robots.

Two Point Campus promises more freedom to truly shape your campus, design the curriculum and courses it offers, and create a space where students can grow as people and learn to meet their needs for fun and entertainment outside of school. classrooms.

We therefore remember the new release date of Two Point Campus set for August 9th.

Source: Eurogamer