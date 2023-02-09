Comedy management game Two Point Campus will be available on Steam for free ahead of Valentine’s Day.
That’s beginning right now until 13th February, along with a host of new love items available permanently and even love bombs.
Yes, if your campus is suitably decorated, Cupid will visit and – if impressed – will drop some Love Bombs on students to whip them up into a romantic frenzy. I presume they’ll be heading straight to the nearest love trumpet.
The new collection of items and decorations includes balloons and vases of roses, love heart wallpapers and bedding, and even a tunnel of love.
The update also includes a new challenge mode level.
Two Point Campus tasks players with running a fantasy university campus: designing dormitories, hiring teachers for fantasy lessons, and managing the whims of students.
It first released last year and received a Recommended from Eurogamer in our review: “Just as it did with Two Point Hospital, Two Point Studios has combined neatly overlapping management systems with an irrepressibly oddball charm.”
Since release it’s received a number of small updates, as well as the Space Academy expansion last December.
To celebrate the Valentine’s update, Two Point Campus is currently available with a 30 percent discount on all platforms: that’s PC, Switch, Xbox and PlayStation consoles (plus Game Pass).
