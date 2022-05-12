Despite the postponement it has brought Two Point Campus to be released on August 9, the game continues to expand and after the courses in Magic, Archeology, school of knights, robotics and many others, now the course of spies is added, for all lovers of James Bond and Ethan Hunt.

The espionage skills that trainees will learn will be inspired by the films and stories of this genre born from the 1960s. Players will have to organize classes to teach students things like drone flying, target shooting, and how to evade lasers in obstacle courses.

Two Point Campus was supposed to arrive this month, but as mentioned, it has been postponed. Two Point Campus will therefore arrive on PC, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It will also arrive in the GamePass, directly on day-one.

Source: TheSixthAxis