Two Point Campus, the university follows up to Two Point Hospital, has been delayed until August.

Originally set for a 17th May release, it will now come out on 9th August across all platforms: PC, Mac, PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch. It will also be released day one on Xbox and PC Game Pass.

In a new video, which you can watch below, the developers discuss the game’s development and key features, as well as give hints as to what’s yet to come with new gameplay.

“Our ambition from the start has been to release Two Point Campus across all PC and console platforms simultaneously to the quality and standard that our community expects from us. This means we will need a little bit more time with Two Point Campus to make sure we deliver the best possible game that can be enjoyed equally on all platforms,” ​​said Mark Webley, game director at Two Point Studios.

“We will use these additional three months to optimize Two Point Campus for all platforms.

Check out our preview of Two Point Campus for impressions on its eccentric vision of university, its bizarre lessons, and focus on student relationships.