Just shy of two years since the release of Two Point Campus, the Two Point Studios team has begun teasing its next project, suggesting an announcement is on the horizon.

A post on the Two Point County site shared a few days ago informed the community that Two Point’s fictional and eccentric millionaire Wiggy Silverbottom was in need of some assistance.

“As you know, our beloved intrepid explorer is always on the lookout for his next adventure. So a few months ago, he assembled a team of newly graduated (so-called) experts in his field to embark on a top-secret and extremely important mission. There they made a remarkable discovery…” the site teased.

“Unfortunately, there was a slight hiccup before this discovery reached its destination… the whole thing went missing! This caused quite a stir, as you’d imagine.”

While the Two Point developer didn’t specify precisely what this ‘discovery’ is, we know it to be some kind of artifact. And, it transpires that poor old Silverbottom is not alone in his predicament, as other artefacts have also gone astray.

The only clue as to their whereabouts was a “weird note” written in mysterious symbols (see below), which the community needed to decode. And thus began the first chapter of this story, which the Two Point team has named Operation: Charter.

Currently, fans have figured out the text translates to “Goons meet back at the lagoon” – though what this then means is as yet unclear. If you’re keen to join the puzzle solving, you can head over to Two Point Studio’s Discord server to pitch in.

The rest of the story will take the community “on a journey to investigate the mysterious heists” complete with puzzles, until the developer is presumably ready to officially unveil its next game.



A mysterious Two Point tease that translates to “Goons meet back at the lagoon”. | Image credit: Two Point

As for the studio’s most recent title Two Point Campus (which released in 2022), we were rather taken with the whole thing.

“Just as it did with Two Point Hospital, Two Point Studios has combined neatly overlapping management systems with an irrepressibly oddball charm,” our Ed wrote in Eurogamer’s Two Point Campus review.