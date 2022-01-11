Residents of La Manga surprised two poachers on board a boat last Sunday night, casting their fishing gear in the middle of the Estacio channel, an activity that is totally prohibited. According to witnesses, the two men spent barely five minutes, but during that time they launched the nets, making a fence to capture seabass, since apparently the population in that area of ​​transit of the species towards the sea has increased considerably in recent days. Mar Menor. Soon they left with the captures. Despite the fact that they were recorded and that they notified the San Javier Local Police and the Civil Guard, the fishermen fled without being able to be identified by the agents.

Fishing in the Estacio channel is prohibited by a regulation of the Autonomous Community that explicitly mentions that it is forbidden to fish “in the Estacio de La Manga channel, which includes the area between the access mouth of the Mediterranean, up to the mouth of the Mar Menor ».

In addition, this offense coincides with the fragile situation of the Mar Menor and its ecosystem, polluted by excess nutrients. Both the Civil Guard and the San Javier Local Police annually draw up dozens of reports of complaints against poachers, which are placed on both banks of the canal with their reeds to take advantage of the passage of species from one sea to another. Last September, two other poachers were recorded in a boat without a registration number, hooded and collecting fishing nets in the middle of the Estacio de La Manga channel. Despite the requirements of the Local Police to deliver the fish and identify themselves, the poachers ignored it and headed towards the Mar Menor.