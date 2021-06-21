The bad news in the Tigres UANL team has not been long in coming. And it is that last Saturday, in the preseason of the club in the Riviera Maya, two footballers had to leave training due to a head impact, with three already injured, it must be remembered that at the beginning of last week the French Florian Thauvin left practice due to injury.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Nahuel Guzman Y Raymundo Fulgencio their heads collided in practice over the weekend, so coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera did not want to compromise the situation and immediately and due to the impact, they had to be taken to the nearest hospital. Fortunately, both are stable and will start training alongside their teammates.
The clash occurred when the ball tennis was being trained, each with a different team. At that moment they jumped to look for the ball and ended up crashing. They immediately removed plates from the skull to avoid injury, although all was well. It should be noted that the most affected was Fulgencio, who received points on the forehead.
That is how yesterday both players left with the club’s staff and coaching staff, to reach royal territory and continue training prior to the start of the TOrneo Opening 2021. For now, Miguel Herrera is looking to close another signing, which could happen during the week.
Leave a Reply