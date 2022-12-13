In the Rostov region in 2023, they plan to open two unique sites for the implementation of youth initiatives. Governor Vasily Golubev spoke about this during his investment message on December 13.

According to him, a regional center for youth innovative creativity and a center for creative industries will be created next year. Based on the database of sites, science and art, creativity and business will be combined, writes RostovGazeta.

“We will teach and listen to young people there, develop interaction between representatives of the scientific and professional communities from various creative industries: architecture, industrial design, IT, music, cinema, painting, fashion,” the politician explained.

According to the press service of the governor of the Rostov region, more than 300 thousand children are involved in children’s and youth organizations in the region. On December 13, Rostov-on-Don hosted the first meeting of the Council for Interaction with the Russian Movement of Children and Youth and its branches. Delegates were selected, who in a week will go to represent the Don region at the first congress of the movement.