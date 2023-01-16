Two planes nearly collided at New York airport

The US authorities confirmed this Sunday that they are investigating an incident recorded last Friday at the John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport in New York, where two planes preparing for takeoff came close to colliding.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board are studying the incident, which according to preliminary analysis occurred when an American Airlines plane crossed the runway at the time a Delta plane was accelerating for takeoff.

According to the information that is known, Delta Flight 1943 aborted its takeoff when air traffic controllers noticed that an aircraft was entering the runway and managed to stop about 1,000 feet (about 300 meters) from the other aircraft.

In audio posted by an aviation fan on Twitter, a voice from the control tower can be heard hastily ordering the Delta plane to stop its trajectory.

the flight of Delta, with 145 passengers on boardwas destined for Santo Domingo and was delayed until the next day, while the American Airlines flight, which was heading to London, took off that same night and arrived without problems in the British capital.

EFE.

