Two S7 plane had been despatched to an alternate airfield as a result of fog on the Novosibirsk airport, studies TASS with regards to the transport prosecutor’s workplace.

It’s specified that there are planes flying from Barnaul and Tomsk on the alternate airfield. The flights carried 95 and 158 passengers, respectively.

The prosecutor’s workplace stated that they’re checking the observance of the rights of passengers because of the delay.

As well as, as a result of climate situations, the arrival and return departure of three plane from Moscow to Tomsk is delayed, the press service of the Tomsk airport instructed the company. They confused that passengers are supplied with every part they want.