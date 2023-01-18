The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a new incident, which occurred this Wednesday, in which a JetBlue plane that was about to travel to Puerto Rico from New York hit the tail of another JetBlue plane. company that was parked and empty at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

(Also: What is known about the plane crash in which the Minister of Interior of Ukraine died)

The incident occurred when Flight 1603, which was headed to the Luis Muñoz Marín airport in San Juan, backed away from the boarding gate at about 7:00 local time (12:00 GMT) with no injuries reported, according to local media.

(You can read: A woman and her two children die in subzero temperatures in the US.)

Both aircraft, model Airbus 320, were taken out of service to be inspected. while the passengers of flight 1603 were directed to another plane.

This is the second incident in a week that the FAA is investigating at the same airport, after last Friday two planes preparing for takeoff were close to colliding when an American Airlines plane crossed the runway at the moment another Delta was accelerating for takeoff.

(Keep reading: “They took out his teeth so he wouldn’t bother”: “Chapo” Guzmán’s lawyer)

According to the information that is known, Delta Flight 1943 aborted its takeoff when air traffic controllers warned that an aircraft was entering the runway and managed to stop some 300 meters from the other aircraft.

That Delta flight, with 145 passengers on board, was destined for Santo Domingo and was delayed until the next day, while the American Airlines flight, which was headed for London, took off that same night and arrived safely in the British capital.

(Also: 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby die in drug cartel massacre in California)

EFE