The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that work is continuing in Syria to provide assistance to citizens and non-military resolution of the conflict. Two planes with humanitarian aid arrived in the country on Sunday, March 12, said during briefing Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in the SAR, Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov.

“The flow of humanitarian aid from other countries continues through international cooperation. Over the past 24 hours, two planes with humanitarian cargo arrived in the Syrian Arab Republic, including one at the Russian Khmeimim air base,” the statement said.

In total, 138 humanitarian actions have been carried out in Syrian cities since February 7. Since February 17, medical workers have provided assistance to 3,103 people affected by the earthquake, over the past day – 136 people.

On March 8, two planes with humanitarian cargo for the victims of the earthquake arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Syria. It was reported that Belarusian and Russian medical workers continue to help citizens.

Devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred in early February in the province of Kahramanmarash in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border.

According to the latest data, the death toll from the earthquake in Syria has exceeded 5.8 thousand people. In total, more than 400,000 people in Syria suffered as a result of the earthquakes. 1.5 thousand people were rescued from the rubble.

The World Bank has estimated damage to Syria from earthquakes at more than $5 billion.

About 26 million people currently need humanitarian assistance in Turkey and Syria, according to the World Health Organization’s Regional Office for Europe.