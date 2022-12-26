Several immigrants wait on the street after being intercepted as they got off the boat in which they were traveling. / AUGC

The mafias that traffic people chose Christmas day to transfer eleven irregular immigrants from Algeria to the coasts of the Region. Around 7:00 a.m., more than a hundred people disembarked on a beach in Calblanque, in Cartagena. Among them were four men from Bangladesh. Once they stepped on solid ground, the two skippers of the boat-taxi began the return trip.

A vessel from the Maritime Service of the Civil Guard was notified of the presence of the boat and awaited the moment of disembarkation to intercept it when it began to return. In this way, the risk of immigrants being thrown into the sea was minimized, as happened on December 8, which left three dead by drowning.

As they fled, they were intercepted by the Maritime Service patrol boat. It was a high-risk operation, since the boat tried to flee, carrying out dangerous maneuvers, and even rammed the patrol boat without causing any damage.

The two skippers of the boat were arrested for a crime of human trafficking. For their part, the immigrants abandoned on the beach were intercepted and helped by patrols of the Civil Guard of Cabo de Palos, who transferred them to the CATE of Escombreras, in Cartagena. Subsequently, a statement was taken from them as victims of the crime of human trafficking of irregular immigration networks.

Incoordination between the bodies



The AUGC Civil Guard union issued a statement denouncing the “lack of coordination” existing “between the National Police and the Civil Guard.” Specifically, they point out that the immigrants were intercepted at 7:00 a.m. and did not go to the Cartagena police station until 10:30 p.m., “that is, until 15 hours later. Meanwhile, they were treated by the Red Cross at the door of the Cabo de Palos barracks, out in the open, with the only protection of some blankets and having eaten all day only some cookies and some juices that the Red Cross gave them.

From AUGC they regret that there were “eleven people lying on the ground without protection and without food for several hours and without being transferred to the CATE in Cartagena, which has decent facilities.” The union points out that in addition to being detrimental to immigrants, “it is also a big problem for the Civil Guard, since there is no security in the surveillance of migrants carried out by a single Civil Guard patrol, which was also blocked for attend to the rest of the notices or incidents and dropping this responsibility on the Local Police, in the middle of Christmas, “they say in a note.

They also state that they are unaware of the reasons why the Cartagena CATE was not opened to accommodate intercepted immigrants, “some sources indicate that the process to activate it is very slow, since a person in charge of the National Police of Cartagena, other sources indicate that this Sunday they only had a National Police patrol in service in Cartagena and they did not want to block it.

Finally, from AUGC they demand that José Vélez, government delegate “take action on the matter urgently, that he order the creation of a protocol of action before immigration and operation of the CATE, coordinated between both police forces and that he order the National Police to take care of the immigrants at the moment of their interception and not many hours later. It is the responsibility of the Government delegate to coordinate both bodies and urgently solve this malfunction, “concludes the letter.