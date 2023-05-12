The Ministry of Defense announced the death of two pilots in the crash of a military helicopter Mi-28 in the Crimea

A Mi-28 military helicopter crashed in Crimea, two pilots died. This was stated in the Ministry of Defense of Russia, reports TASS.

According to the defense ministry, the helicopter crashed in the Dzhankoy region of the peninsula during a training flight. He flew without ammunition.

The plane crash could have happened due to equipment failure, according to the ministry. As a result of the crash of the Mi-28, there is no damage on the ground.

In October 2022, a Su-34 military aircraft crashed in Yeysk, Krasnodar Territory, in a residential area of ​​a house. Then 16 people died, more than 45 were injured. The aircraft was on a training flight from the airfield of the Southern Military District, both pilots managed to eject. The preliminary cause of the incident was then called the ingestion of birds into the engines of the aircraft – their remains were found during the inspection of the wreckage.