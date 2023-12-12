In the midst of the mobilization that millions of Mexicans carry out for the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, At least two pilgrims died and another 15 were injured after being attacked in the Mexico-Puebla highwayin the center of the country.

According to the first reports of the incident, it was a contingent of Mexicans originally from the central state of Puebla and who were returning to their place of origin, after going to the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City.

“Preliminary information indicates that two people lost their lives and 12 are receiving medical attention; three of them were transferred to different hospitals,” the Government of Puebla reported through the X account (formerly Twitter) and then updated the number of injured to 15.

He also stated that the pilgrims were run over by the driver of a truck and who “was driving in an apparent state of intoxication.”

In addition, the Mexican authorities announced that the driver of this truck was detained by members of the National Guard.

“Given the accident that occurred a few minutes ago on the Mexico-Puebla highway, it is reported that elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City, as well as members of the Rescue Squad and Medical emergency, “They are responding to the report of several people run over in the center lanes of the highway, heading to Puebla,” he added in his report.



The National Guard also shared on this social network that the accident occurred at kilometer 20 of the Mexico-Puebla highway. and caused the intermittent closure of traffic due to the accident in the direction of Puebla.

The Governor of the state of Puebla himself, Javier Aquinoalso regretted this 'terrible accident' and wished “soon resignation for the family and friends of the pilgrims who lost their lives.”

He also explained that the Puebla Government is already in contact with the group of pilgrims, who he said are originally from the town of Acatzingoin the center of Mexico.

