Two nursing home residents who were vaccinated against coronavirus with the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine have died in Norway. This was reported on Tuesday, January 5, Norwegian Medicines Agency…

“Now the weakest and most vulnerable, who have serious diseases, are being vaccinated. <…> We have to assess whether the vaccine is the cause of death, or if it is a coincidence that it happened soon after vaccination, ”said the director of the agency Steinar Madsen.

Vaccination using a drug manufactured by the American company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech began in Norway on December 27, 2020.

Residents of a nursing home in Oslo were the first in the country to be vaccinated.

On the eve it became known that a health worker in Portugal died two days after being vaccinated against coronavirus with Pfizer / BioNTech. At the same time, the woman did not complain about her condition and the appearance of any symptoms either during or after vaccination.

In late December, a patient at a nursing home in Lucerne, Switzerland, died after being vaccinated with a Pfizer / BioNTech drug. “Gazeta.ru”…

According to the portal Worldometer as of January 5, 51.6 thousand cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Norway. 452 patients died, 37.6 thousand people recovered.