Two employees at the ENOC Petrol Station on Dubai Al Ain Road acted professionally when a fire broke out in a vehicle, and they were able to put it out without the flames spreading.

Dubai Police was keen to honor the employees in appreciation of their quick response, cooperation, and good handling of the incident. Director of Lahbab Police Station, Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Mohammed Salem, said: This came based on the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, and the follow-up of the Assistant Commander for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim. Al Mansouri within the framework of the “We pray to you to thank you” initiative pursued by Dubai Police in appreciation of people who cooperate with the police and play a role in enhancing security in society, and assisting the police in performing its field role, both (traffic and criminal).

He explained that according to the initiative, collaborators from external partners are honored in their workplaces among their colleagues, which reflects the true image of the concept of partnership between Dubai Police and community members in a way that serves the public good.