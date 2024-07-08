Home page World

© Florian Förster SWD/Südwestdeutsches Mediennetzwerk/dpa

Shots are fired at a group of people at a gas station from a scooter. One man is seriously injured. The police act quickly.

Konstanz – After the shooting at a gas station in Konstanz, the police have caught two fugitive men in Switzerland. They are said to have shot at a group of people on Sunday and seriously injured one man. According to the police, an extradition request has been made for the suspects, aged 34 and 20, to Germany. The accused are in custody in Switzerland. The investigation is ongoing.

© Florian Förster/Südwestdeutsches Mediennetzwerk/dpa

On Sunday morning at around 5:30 a.m., several shots were fired from a moving scooter in Konstanz. The target was a small group of people. One of the shots hit a 37-year-old. The man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital.

The perpetrators – the scooter driver and his pillion passenger – then drove on and initially escaped. The two men were arrested a few hours later in the canton of Thurgau in Switzerland. The background to the crime and other details were not initially known. dpa