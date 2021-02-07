D.Germany has once again reported record defense spending to NATO. According to information from the German Press Agency, the federal government transferred an amount of 53.03 billion euros to the Brussels headquarters for the current year. This corresponds to an increase of 3.2 percent compared to the previous year. For 2020, the expenditure was last put at around 51.39 billion euros.

At NATO headquarters it is hoped that the increase in defense spending by countries like Germany can further defuse the transatlantic dispute over fairer burden-sharing in the alliance. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently made it clear several times that he expected pressure from the new American President Joe Biden on this issue.

“All US presidents have advocated more defense spending by the European NATO partners in the past few decades,” he said at the turn of the year. Even before his election, Biden urged the European allies to invest more.

Under Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, the pressure had recently been particularly great. At a NATO summit in Brussels in 2018, Trump did not even rule out the United States’ withdrawal from the alliance if not all partners immediately spend two percent of their gross domestic product on defense. The two percent is a target that, following a voluntary commitment from 2014, all alliance partners want to strive for.

Germany now at 1.57 percent – also because of Corona

According to the latest public NATO calculations, German defense spending in 2020 corresponded to a share of the gross domestic product of 1.57 percent – after 1.36 percent in the previous year. The sharp rise in the GDP ratio was mainly due to the economic slump caused by the Corona crisis. Before the crisis, it was expected that German spending would only lead to a rate of around 1.42 percent. In addition, the Bundeswehr had benefited from various Corona aid packages, which brought in additional funds.