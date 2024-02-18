Home page politics

From: Sophia Lother

At the security conference in Munich, Boris Pistorius hinted in his speech that there could be significantly higher defense spending in the future.

Munich – Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) struck a serious tone at the Munich Security Conference. He therefore expects an even higher need for defense spending in the coming years than the two percent of gross domestic product decided by the NATO member states.

Boris Pistorius, Federal Minister of Defense, makes a press statement at the Munich Security Conference in front of the Bavarian Court. © Felix Hörhager/dpa

Pistorius makes it clear at the Munich Security Conference: “May not be enough”

Pistorius said he was “realistic enough to recognize that this may not be enough in the coming years.” It's less about numbers than about having “enough money” available. The defense minister also explained that the two percent was only the lower limit in the NATO decision.

“Everyone is now aware that this can only be the starting point because we need more.” Two percent “can only be the beginning”. Maybe “three or three and a half percent” would be achieved in the future, but that depends on what is happening in the world and on your own economy. An important factor is also stronger cooperation in arms policy. “If we refuse to cooperate with certain African states,” Pistorius warned, Russia would intervene instead.

The two percent target was set at a NATO summit in 2014. Germany will achieve this goal for the first time this year, thanks to the special fund adopted as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Germany's Defense Minister at the Siko: Pistorius expects the conflict to last for decades

According to Pistorius, Western allies must prepare for a decades-long conflict with Russia. A common European security architecture has not been achieved. “Now, unfortunately, we will have to live with dividing lines in Europe for the coming decades: free and democratic Europe on the one hand, authoritarian and warmongering Russia on the other,” said Pistorius and warned: “Effective deterrence is our life insurance.” (slo/dpa/AFP )