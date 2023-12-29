The French province of Haute-Savoie announced that two skiers were killed, another was injured, and five people escaped harm when they were trapped in an avalanche at the foot of Mont Blanc in the French Alps.

Media reports stated that the accident occurred when the team was skiing, outside the ski area, near the Saint-Gervais-les-Bains resort, yesterday afternoon, Thursday. The avalanche occurred at an altitude of about 2,300 metres. Mont Blanc is the highest mountain in the Alps. Its height is 4,808 metres.