Two civilians were injured during shelling from the Ukrainian side of the territory of the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region. The governor of the region, Roman Starovoyt, announced this on December 16.

“Today the village of Oleshnya in the Sudzhansky district was shelled from Ukraine. As a result of a shell hitting a residential building, two local residents were injured: a man and a woman,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

The head of the region added that the victims were urgently taken to a local hospital, where they received the necessary assistance. Nothing threatens their lives, Starovoit noted.

In addition, one of the households received serious damage as a result of the attack. The governor indicated that the authorities would assist in its restoration.

Earlier this day it was reported that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck targets in the Dmitrievsky and Zheleznogorsky districts of the Kursk region. According to preliminary information, the compressor station, private buildings and power lines were damaged. There were no casualties.

The day before, on December 15, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction by Russian air defense systems of two Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Kursk region at about 17:30. Starovoit later reported that four drones were shot down. No injuries were reported.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation in Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022. The decision was made due to the worsening situation in the region.