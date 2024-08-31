Gladkov announced an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on three settlements in the Belgorod region

Three settlements in the Belgorod region were attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), two civilians were injured. This was reported by the governor of the border region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

According to the head of the region, in the Shebekinsky urban district, near the village of Korovino, a car was attacked by an FPV drone, the driver was injured. In addition, the village of Gruzskoye in the Borisovsky district was shelled. “A woman was injured. The ambulance team is taking the victim with barotrauma and shrapnel wounds to her hands to the city hospital,” Gladkov said.

In addition, a kamikaze drone attacked an administrative building in the village of Urazovo in the Valuysky urban district, the governor wrote.

“Information about the consequences is being clarified. Emergency services are working on the ground,” the post says.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled residential buildings in the Russian region on the border with Ukraine. According to the head of the Belgorod Region, Shebekino, in particular, was attacked. Local breaks in the power line were recorded in the city.