A regular passenger bus rammed a pole in Irkutsk, avoiding a collision with another car. It is reported on Saturday, January 16, the TV channel REN TV…

The accident happened in the right-bank district of the city. The bus driver tried to avoid a collision with a car that braked in front of a pedestrian crossing. To do this, the bus driver turned off the road, and then crashed into a pole.

According to preliminary information, two passengers of the bus were injured because of this. Traffic police officers work at the scene. Now all the details of what happened are being clarified.

On January 14, two regular buses collided in Ivanteevka near Moscow. At least one person was injured. The buses were moving in the same direction, one of them rammed the side of the other. On the footage posted by eyewitnesses on the Web, it is clear that the windows were broken in the collision in the buses. Emergency personnel are working at the scene of the accident, the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

On January 12, it was reported that three people were injured in a massive bus accident in Tomsk. According to preliminary data, the driver of the Nissan car drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a PAZ bus and a Toyota car. Drivers of foreign cars and a passenger of Nissan were injured.