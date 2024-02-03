Kinshasa (agencies)

Two peacekeepers were injured, one of them in critical condition, in an attack that targeted a helicopter belonging to the United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) that was conducting a medical evacuation operation.

The mission said in a statement yesterday: “The helicopter was able to land safely in Goma after being exposed to gunfire, where the two injured received medical care.”

The head of the UN mission, Binto Keita, strongly condemned the attack on a helicopter bearing the United Nations logo, which occurred a year after a similar attack that killed a peacekeeper, noting that there have recently been threats directed directly to “MONUSCO” by armed movements, and that these attacks are against a force. Keeping peace is a war crime.

In February last year, the United Nations announced that a soldier from its peacekeeping forces was killed in an attack in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo after its helicopter came under fire while it was on its way to the city of Goma.